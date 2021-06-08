THE co-owner of a Monmouth B&B, who indulges his creative by crafting bespoke lighting, has had one of his pieces snapped up by an international pop star.

Ben Price, who runs Creates B&B in Monmouth with husband Kenny John, has been making lamps for around three years.

However, his latest creation, themed around the singer Pink, caught the eye of the popstar herself after being shared on social media.

"I've sold 76 lamps so far," explained Mr Price.

The lamp

"All are bespoke one-offs, no lamp is ever the same."

He explained how he had made the Pink-themed lamp, which is comprised of a hand (featuring the singer's face) holding a microphone, in the hope that she would somehow see it and want it.

"I tried and tried on social media," he said. "Facebook, Instagram, then tried Twitter as a last resort.

"I posted the photo. Waited a few days.

"Then all of a sudden she tweeted saying 'this is incredible' on a post about my lamp."

The next thing Mr Price knew, he had been contacted by Pink's management team about the lamp.

"I said I was willing to send it to her as a gift in the hope she will take a photo of her with the lamp," he said.

"I'm honestly amazed she even saw the lamp, having 32 million followers on Twitter and saw my one post.

"Absolutely over the moon though. I'm a massive fan of Pink. So pretty shocked."

Mr Price is slowly accruing a selection of celebrity fans, after having also sent a lamp to Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters last year.

His Pink lamp took him around six hours to make.

"It took two days for her to see it on Twitter," he said.

"With the help of random people re tweeting it."

The lamp

Mr Price sent the lamp on Saturday, and hopes to see it featured on the star's social media soon.

To view more of his now popstar-acclaimed work, visit urbendesigns.com or urben.designs on Facebook.