A WOMAN in her 80s was taken to hospital after a crash on the weekend.
Yesterday - Sunday, June 6 - emergency services dealt with a two-car crash on Chapel Lane in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran, with the road closed and diversions in place in the afternoon.
One of the drivers - who is in her 80s - was taken to hospital following the incident as a 'precaution' with no injuries reported to Gwent Police due to this crash.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision between two cars in Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran at around 2.45pm on Sunday June 6.
“Officers attended, assisted by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“No injuries were reported, although one of the drivers – a woman in her eighties – was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution.”
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.