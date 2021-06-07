A BLAENAU Gwent-based actor who does not speak Welsh is appearing in a new S4C drama.

Scott Rose is appearing in Yr Amgueddfa (The Museum), the first episode of which aired on Sunday, June 30.

The drama is set in the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff – and takes us into the dark and dangerous world of art crime. Mr Rose first appears in episode two of the six-episode programme. It is his first big TV appearance.

Mr Rose told the Argus: "Welsh representation on screen is extremely important. Growing up in England I was not aware of my culture and heritage, which left me wondering who I am for a long time. It is important to look after your own and I would encourage more Welsh to be proud of where they are from.

"I've lived in Blaenau Gwent for around seven years and it's beautiful place, although deprived in parts. However with Cardiff and Newport being big filming hubs, there are lots of opportunities to pursue a career in acting for people from and living in Wales.

"As an English man who does not speak Welsh and is now appearing on a Welsh speaking show, it shows that anything is possible to anyone."

He started acting when he was 12 years old, attending out of school acting groups and then attended the Brit school in Croydon at 16.

Yr Amgueddfa is produced by Boom Cymru, and stars some of Wales's best-known actors including Nia Roberts (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Bang, The Crown, Craith/Hidden), Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, A Very English Scandal), Sharon Morgan (Pobol y Cwm, Martha, Jac a Sianco) and Delyth Wyn (35 Diwrnod).