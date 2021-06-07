A BRILLIANT image of two Red Kites has been snapped by an award-winning photographer from Minchinhampton.
Former Royal Navy chef Josh Adamms captured the birds in Rhayader, Wales near the Elan Valley.
Mr Adamms previously won Best of England’s Cotswolds and Gloucestershire Photography Competition with a summer snap of North Nibley.
Red Kites became extinct in England in 1871 and in Scotland in 1879 after relentless hunting – the entire remaining Welsh population was derived from a single female bird.
They were reintroduced in England by a programme run by the RSPB, Natural England and Scottish Natural Heritage which has seen their numbers rise by 1026 per cent between 1995 and 2014.