WARNING: Graphic images

A WOMAN says she feels lucky to be alive after she was reportedly hurled into the air by an alleged drink-driver.

Finley Taylor, 27, was walking her dog with her husband, Eddie, on Penybanc Road, near Ammanford on Sunday night when a car is said to have mounted the kerb, knocking her off her feet.

The incident took place near the couple's home at around 8.50pm on Sunday, May 30 near Penybanc Rugby Club.

Finley laid on the ground for two hours waiting for an ambulance to arrive and was assisted by local residents and her husband.

Talking to the Guardian Finley said: "I was in so much pain it felt unbearable. When I was lying on the floor I really thought I was going to die, so did my husband."

Finley had to have 15 stitches in her leg Picture: Finley Taylor

Finley and her husband Eddie with their dog Walter Picture: Finley Taylor

Finley sustained bruising on her leg Picture: Finley Taylor

Finley said the cut on her leg was pouring with blood revealing fat that spread onto her clothing.

The OnlyFans model was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she received a CT scan and 15 stitches in her leg.

After her release from hospital Finley said: "I feel so lucky to be alive. I'm far from fully recovered but I am so glad to still be here."

Picture: Finley Taylor

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 8.50pm on Sunday 30th May 2021 on the A483 Penybanc Square, Ammanford.

“A white Citroen car mounted the pavement area, collided with a female pedestrian, and left the scene.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital, for her injuries, which were not life threatening.

“The driver of the Citroen was arrested by Roads Policing officers.

“Emily Down, 27, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit, driving a vehicle and failing to stop after a road accident and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

“She has been bailed to appear at Llanelli magistrate’s court on the 1st July 2021.

“The road was re-opened at 10.30pm.”