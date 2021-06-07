THE army has carried out a 'controlled explosion' of a device believed to date back to the Second World War.
When a 'suspicious item' was discovered in woodland in Cwmbran earlier this afternoon the alarm was raised - the discovery was reported to Gwent Police at around 1pm.
Although it has not yet been identified what the 'device' was it was believed to date back to the Second World War, which lasted from 1939 to 1945.
Gwent Police have confirmed that a military unit - the explosive ordinance disposal unit - examined the object before carrying out the controlled experience shortly before 8pm this evening.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a suspicious item found in Craig-Y-Felin Woods, Cwmbran at 1pm today.
"The army’s explosive ordinance disposal unit (EOD) have examined the device - believed to be from World War Two - and have this evening shortly before 8pm carried out a controlled explosion in the woods.
"People in the area may have heard a loud bang, but we want to reassure you that there is no reason to be alarmed.
"There is no risk posed to members of the community. No properties were required to be evacuated."