THE bandstand at Pontypool Park has been targeted by vandals - just a day after it received a much-needed renovation ahead of the summer months.

Work was completed on the renovation on Friday, however on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning, the bandstand was tagged with graffiti.

Cllr Gaynor James - leader of Pontypool Community Council and a Pontypool ward councillor on Torfaen County Borough Council - led the project. She and fellow community councillors Nick Simons and Nick Byrne provided extra funding from their community project funds.

The work on the bandstand included a fresh lick of paint, replacement slats on the ceiling to replace the previous rotten ones, and new guttering. It has also been fitted with new hanging baskets.

The work was carried out by Dean Groves, who also painted the bandstand around 30 years ago.

Cllr James said: "It was only a day after the bandstand was finished.

"I was gutted and upset.

"I don't know what it was all about. This wasn't some young kid that's gone past with a tin of spray paint.

Dean Groves and his team painting over graffiti at the bandstand at Pontypool Park. Picture: Gaynor James

Cllr Gaynor James with Dean Groves and his team at the bandstand in Pontypool Park after the renovation

"What put my fighting head back on is the response that I had from people personally. The support that I was getting was overwhelming.

"I spoke to Dean and he said he would go down first thing in the morning to repaint it. He said he would go out and do it again and again if it kept happening.

"It's just appalling.

"We will beat it."

Cllr James thanked Torfaen council for their support reporting the incident to the police.