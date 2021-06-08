PRINCE William and Kate Middleton have reportedly sent a gift to the Sussexes following the birth of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of four after the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Meghan and Harry said it was a “very special time” and described the baby girl as “more than we could have ever imagined”.

Lili, a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing in at 7lb 11oz.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared their congratulations on the happy news.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the first to congratulate Harry and Meghan on the arrival of baby Lilibet.

According to US Weekly, the Will and Kate were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

Price Philip passed away on Friday April 9 and according to reports, Kate played a key role in ensuring William and Harry held peace talks after their grandfather’s funeral.

The brother’s were pictured leaving St George’s Chapel together and are thought to have held talks to try and clear the air at Frogmore Cottage.

Their relationship became fractured after a bombshell interview Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey back in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

A statement of behalf of the Royal Family read: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Kate and William tweeted separately from their Kensington Royal account.

They said: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”