POLICE are 'very concerned' about a teenager who has been missing for a week.
Loi Nguyen, 16, has been missing from his home in Bingley - near Bradford - since May 31, prompting a UK-wide appeal to help trace him.
Police are 'very concerned' and believe that he could be anywhere in the UK.
There is now a nation-wide search to find the missing teenager, who was last seen leaving his home address at 1pm on Monday May 31 - there have been no confirmed sightings of him since.
The teenager is described as 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.
OTHER NEWS:
- Army carries out controlled explosion of WWII device discovered in Cwmbran
- Bandstand vandalised with graffiti just a day after renovation work completed
- Blaenau Gwent actor - who does not speak Welsh - appearing in S4C drama
Detective Inspector Michael Ineson of Bradford CID, said: “It is now a week since Loi was last seen and we are very concerned for him.
"I would urge anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to get in touch straight away."
Anyone with information that could help locate the missing teen is asked to contact police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1174 of May 31.