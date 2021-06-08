A MAN has been recalled to prison after he breached his licence conditions.
Gwent Police are on the hunt for 29-year-old Simon Williams, from Aberbargoed, who has been recalled to prison after he breached his licence conditions.
On February 19, 2015, Williams was given a prison sentence of nine years for wounding with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court and released from prison on Friday March 5, six years after being jailed.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate Simon Williams, 29, from Aberbargoed, who has breached licence conditions after his release from prison on Friday 5 March.
"He received a prison sentence of nine years for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Cardiff Crown Court on 19 February 2015. As Williams has breached his licence conditions, he is recalled to prison."
Anybody with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 2100186118 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.