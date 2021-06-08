NO INTERNATIONAL athletes, a video briefing and spectators strongly discouraged from lining the route, the Wales Triathlon is back in Fishguard this Saturday, June 12 in a Covid friendly form.

The event is being run as pilot test sporting and cultural events across Wales, designed to return events to the nation as quickly and safely as possible.

Saturday's event will be limited to a field of 500 athletes and will undergo a number of changes as part of the stepping stone back to events opening. Crowds are 'strongly discouraged' from the event and as a result, the start, transition and finish line areas will all become a sterile area.

Activity Wales Events has however recommended eateries and bars which will also be 'excellent view points' for the event. These have been included in competitors' race packs.

Competitors are not required to provide a negative Covid test to attend, and there will be no testing at the event.

However they will have to complete a Covid health declaration and pre-event text message.

All international athletes have been rolled to the 2022 event. In addition, The Fishguard Swim Championships on the June 11 and Sprint Triathlon on June 13 have been postponed to next year.

Matthew Evans of Activity Wales Events described running the event as a 'real balancing act'.

"We are delighted to be holding this event here in Pembrokeshire and welcoming athletes back," he said.

"There is a huge skill set delivering major outdoor sporting events in Pembrokeshire and we are delighted to be working with the group once again.

"We are working closely with our government stakeholder group, The MSOC group (Major Sports Operators Cymru) and the local authority.

"This is a real balancing act, as we need to remember that this is a vital process to see how events can integrate into a community in a controlled manner. It's important that we work together with local businesses to maximise their opportunities."

Cllr Phil Baker, the Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member whose portfolio includes major events, said: "From our first discussions on the Wales Triathlon, the safety of participants and the wider community has been the number one priority.

"We have convened several event safety advisory group meetings with partners to discuss the measures required.

"The events industry is very important to Pembrokeshire and Wales as a whole. It is vital that these events are tested to ensure processes and guidance is developed for future events to take place in as safe a way as possible."