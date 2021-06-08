THREE new board members have joined Newport Live.

Newport Live - a charitable trust which provides sporting, leisure, and cultural activities in Newport - has welcomed new board members: Richie Turner, Phil Tilley and David Hayhoe.

Mr Turner has worked in a variety of roles in the arts and creative industries, higher education and the public sector specialising in innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity.

Riche Turner (Picture: Newport Live)

Richie Turner. Picture: Newport Live

He currently manages graduate entrepreneurship programmes for the University of South Wales, which includes the Startup Stiwdio (a creative industries and digital incubator) based at their Cardiff Campus, and is opening a second incubator on their Newport Campus currently.

He is also a lecturer on the MA Arts Management course at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and his recent consultancy work has seen him work for all four of the UK's Arts Councils and the BFI, spearheading research into the establishment of a UK wide arts access ticketing card scheme for all disabled people. He has just completed research for the National Museums Wales and Arts Council Wales into why many disabled people are disengaged in the arts and cultural heritage sectors.

Mr Turner said: “Covid has had a dramatic impact upon everyone, but many people and communities across Newport have been impacted more severely than others in the UK.

"Supporting social and economic recovery through improved well-being, whether that is re-engaging in physical exercise or returning to see an arts event, will be of increased importance over the next few years. I look forward to engaging with the creative community of Newport to build a stronger and more diverse arts service for everyone.”

Mr Tilley - who is retired after he spent nearly 30 years in the telecommunications industry with more than 20 years of marketing experience - is also on the board. Based out of Newport he led and developed teams around the world. Following retirement, he committed himself to the third sector and has become a Sport Wales board member and charity trustee, looking to improve the physical activity and well-being of people in Wales.

Phil Tilley. Picture: Newport Live

OTHER NEWS:

Mr Tilley said: “I have always admired the values of Newport Live and achievements since it became a leisure trust and am delighted to now get involved in helping it continue to grow and prove an asset people of Newport can be truly proud of.”

Meanwhile Mr Hayhoe is a qualified accountant with many years’ experience working in the coal industry in South Wales, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire before returning to Wales to join a large social housing, support and care provider, latterly as Group Finance Director. He has a wide interest in sport of all kinds, particularly association football and is also a keen amateur artist.

David Hayhoe. Picture: Newport Live

Chairman at Newport Live, John Harrhy, said “I am delighted to welcome three new members and the skills that they bring, we have been very fortunate to have recruited excellent replacements for the retiring members who have contributed so much to the success of Newport Live through its formative years.

"There are exciting times ahead for Newport Live, with much to be done, the skill set of the board will ensure that we are well equipped to meet that challenge."