NO confirmed deaths from coronavirus have been recorded today in Wales, and there have been 22 new cases.
Four of the new cases are in Gwent - three in Torfaen, and one in Blaenau Gwent.
The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 3, the latest available - has risen slightly, to 10.4 per 100,000 people, the first time since early May that the rate has risen above 10 cases per 100,000.
The rate in Gwent to the same date, is 7.9 cases per 100,000.
For the first time in around two weeks, a council area in Gwent - Newport (13.6) - has a case rate above 10 per 100,000.
Case rates are on the up in a number of areas in Wales - but with case rates currently so low, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.
The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,188, including 41,860 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.
In Wales, 2,185,427 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,270,606 have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.
Caerphilly (3.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and, with Merthyr Tydfil, the joint second lowest in Wales, for the week to June 3. Blaenau Gwent (5.7 per 100,000) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (7.4) has the 10th lowest rate.
Newport (13.6) has, with Denbighshire, the joint fifth highest rate in Wales, to June 3, and Monmouthshire (9.5) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.
The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 3 is 27.3 per 100,000, in Conwy.
The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 3 is 1.2 per cent. Newport (1.5 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.
The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:
Cardiff - four
Bridgend - four
Torfaen - three
Conwy - two
Pembrokeshire - two
Powys - two
Blaenau Gwent - one
Anglesey - one
Flintshire - one
Vale of Glamorgan - one
Swansea - one
Caerphilly - none
Monmouthshire - none
Newport - none
Denbighshire - none
Gwynedd - none
Wrexham - none
Rhondda Cynon Taf - none
Carmarthenshire - none
Ceredigion - none
Merthyr Tydfil - none
Neath Port Talbot - none
Unknown location - one
Resident outside Wales - none
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.