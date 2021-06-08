NO confirmed deaths from coronavirus have been recorded today in Wales, and there have been 22 new cases.

Four of the new cases are in Gwent - three in Torfaen, and one in Blaenau Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 3, the latest available - has risen slightly, to 10.4 per 100,000 people, the first time since early May that the rate has risen above 10 cases per 100,000.

The rate in Gwent to the same date, is 7.9 cases per 100,000.

For the first time in around two weeks, a council area in Gwent - Newport (13.6) - has a case rate above 10 per 100,000.

Case rates are on the up in a number of areas in Wales - but with case rates currently so low, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,188, including 41,860 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,185,427 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,270,606 have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Caerphilly (3.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and, with Merthyr Tydfil, the joint second lowest in Wales, for the week to June 3. Blaenau Gwent (5.7 per 100,000) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (7.4) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (13.6) has, with Denbighshire, the joint fifth highest rate in Wales, to June 3, and Monmouthshire (9.5) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 3 is 27.3 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 3 is 1.2 per cent. Newport (1.5 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - four

Bridgend - four

Torfaen - three

Conwy - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Powys - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Anglesey - one

Flintshire - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Swansea - one

Caerphilly - none

Monmouthshire - none

Newport - none

Denbighshire - none

Gwynedd - none

Wrexham - none

Rhondda Cynon Taf - none

Carmarthenshire - none

Ceredigion - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Neath Port Talbot - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.