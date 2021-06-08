POLICE are appealing for information after a woman in her 70s was hospitalised following a collision with a cyclist.

The collision happened at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in Monmouth at around 9.55pm, on Monday June 7.

The woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing to locate the cyclist who left the scene.

The cyclist is described as being a man in his 20s who was wearing a dark hooded top.

PS Leighton Healan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist the investigation to get in contact.

“Anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is also asked to come forward."

He continued: "We are also appealing directly to the cyclist along with his friends and family who may know of his whereabouts. The pedestrian has suffered serious injuries - it is important that you do the right thing and make contact with us."

To report information call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100199361 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.