ANYONE with information relating to a crash in Newport is asked to get in touch with the police.
Gwent Police are looking for information and dash-cam footage after a collision between a Range Rover and a cyclist on the A4810 near KFC on Friday, June 4 between 6.45pm and 7.10pm.
A 21-year-old man was the cyclist who was taken to hospital with back injuries. The grey Range Rover driver did not stop and police are trying to locate the motorist.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the force through 101 or their social media pages and quote the reference 2100195541.