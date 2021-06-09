A MONMOUTH teacher is lacing up his boots for an exciting adventure in the world of football with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Lee Jones is taking up the role of House Parent in charge of player welfare and support at City.

Mr Jones has been a geography teacher at Monmouth School for Girls and has coached girls’ football and even golf for the past 10 years.

While at Monmouth School for Girls, Mr Jones, a big Leeds United supporter, introduced Golf as a Sixth Form option for girls’ sport.

Now Mr Jones, who lives in Monmouth, is looking forward to working with Manchester City football club’s scholars from his education base at the Etihad Stadium.

“I was sad to leave Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools at half-term and I will miss the people, repartee, pupils and the whole wider school community,” he said.

READ MORE:

“I enjoyed organising staff social football and cricket matches between our two senior schools because it was a wonderful way to build relationships and friendships between people from different departments and schools which I think is really important.

“The opportunity to work at Manchester City is an exciting one and is a new challenge which will hopefully take me around the world and allow me to indulge my passion for the beautiful game.

“I enjoyed organising staff social football and cricket matches between our two senior schools because it was a wonderful way to build relationships and friendships between people from different departments and schools which I think is really important.

“The opportunity to work at Manchester City is an exciting one and is a new challenge which will hopefully take me around the world and allow me to indulge my passion for the beautiful game.

“It is also a flexible role, so I will still be living in Monmouth and remain part of this beautiful town.”

Headmistress at Monmouth School for Girls, Jessica Miles, said: “My thanks and warm wishes to Lee for all that he has contributed to the life of the school. We wish him all the very best for the future."