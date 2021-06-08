A MAN is due to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to a burglary at the O2 store in Newport city centre.
Kevin Bray, 35, of Temple Street, Newport, denied committing the alleged offence at the shop on Commercial Street on December 30, 2020.
The defendant entered his not guilty plea before Judge Niclas Parry at Cardiff Crown Court.
Irish national Bray was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by David Pinnell.
The defendant’s trial is due to start on October 28 at Newport Crown Court and is expected to last two days.
Bray was remanded in custody.
