A NUMBER of people from the Cwmcarn and Abercarn areas have appeared in court since the start of the year for various offences. Here is a list of them.

Robert Stephen Thomas, 40, of Brooklands Cottages, Cwmcarn, was fined £360 for assaulting a police officer. He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation and £400 costs as well as another £75 compensation for assaulting another police officer.

Both happened in Cwmcarn on February 13 last year. He pleaded not guilty but was found guilty on January 18.

Lee Andrew Bobbett, 45, of Park Street, Cwmcarn, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving. A community order was also made and he was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

It happened on March 4 when he was found on the A472 in Pontllanfraith over the drink-drive limit. He pleaded guilty on March 29.

Andrew John Lewis, 42, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

It happened on October 31 on the A472 in Penallta. Lewis was found guilty on May 20.

Jamie Errington, 46, of George Street, Cwmcarn, was fined £102 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for speeding. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

It happened on October 12 on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, when he was caught driving at 35mph on a restricted road with a limit of 30mph. He pleaded guilty on April 27.

Sivalingam Sarweswaran, 52, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £110 costs for speeding. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

It happened on January 4 last year on the M4 in Swindon, where he was caught driving above the 70mph speed limit. He pleaded guilty on March 8 this year.

Sarah Brickell, 43, of Feeder Row, Cwmcarn, was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

It happened on March 9 on High Street in Newbridge. She pleaded guilty on May 3.

She was also fined £50 for failing to surrender to custody at Newport Magistrates Court on April 2. She pleaded guilty to this charge on May 3.

Jay Michael Sheppard, 25, of Grove Street, Newbridge was ordered to pay costs of £85 after being found guilty of possession of a controlled drug.

He was found to be in possession of an amount of cannabis at High Street, Abercarn on January 16. He pleaded guilty on April 17. The drugs were destroyed.

Michaela Jones, 28, of Bridge Street, Abercarn, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22 for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

She breached the order on October 20 in Blackwood. She pleaded guilty on February 9.

Bethan Moreton, 27, of Mill Race, Abercarn, was fined £138 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for speeding. Her driving record was also endorsed with three points.

She was caught on November 3 at North Road, Newbridge driving at 35mph on a 30mph limited road. She pleaded guilty on May 25.

Adam Pontin, 29, of High Meadow, Abercarn was fined £423 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42 and £90 costs for speeding. His driving record was also endorsed with six points.

He was caught on October 8 at a speed of 85mph on the A467 near Tregwilym Road where there was a speed limit of 50mph. He pleaded guilty on April 23.

Huseyin Sarpkaya, 42, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn was fined £100 for speeding. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs. His driving record was also endorsed with three points.

It happened on October 13 when he was caught driving at 36mph on Risca Road, Rogerstone which has a limit of £30mph. He pleaded guilty on April 28.

Matthew Price, 24, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, was fined £112 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £90 costs for speeding. His driving record was also endorsed with three points.

He was caught on March 8 last year driving at 64mph on the A467 near Tregwilym Road when there was a speed limit of 50mph. He pleaded guilty on May 5 this year.

Gareth John Edwards, 41, of Hafod Fach View, Abercarn was fined £166 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £90 costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

It happened on January 10 last year on the A30 Roseworthy. He pleaded guilty on March 23 this year.

Samuel Douglas Davies, 27, of Brett Road, Abercarn, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for drug possession, drug driving and for driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs.

He was caught driving without insurance on October 20 on High Street and also with an amount of Benzoylecgonine and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol above the specified limit in his blood.

He was caught on July 11 with an amount of class A drug cocaine in his possession and also with more than the specified amount of Benzoylecgonine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.

He pleaded guilty to all counts on May 10.