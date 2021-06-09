A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl in Lliswerry is trying to raise £1,450 for her local RSPCA shelter to help them find homes for dogs.

Hollie George and her mum Sadie have organised a raffle on Friday, July 30, so they can buy items on the Amazon wish list of RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

Mrs George said: “If Holly has money she’ll always say ‘can we go and buy some dog and cat food for the RSPCA?’”.

Hollie noticed the shelter has an Amazon wish list and badgered her mum to buy the items on it.

“I said that unfortunately we couldn’t, but we’ll see whether we can do a fundraiser,” said Mrs George. “We asked a few local businesses if they could donate any items to a raffle, so far we’ve got 27 items and we’re expecting another 17 to come."

Hollie George with her beloved pets Poppy (left) and Emmie (right)

As well as organising the raffle, the pair have already raised £250 through selling donated items, such as cushions and coin purses, and by Hollie doing odd jobs.

Hollie has starred in numerous Facebook videos that have been well-received by the community thanking anybody who makes a donation.

After being in a few of the videos, Hollie revealed to her mother that she now wants to work with animals.

She said: “I just think people should be kind to animals."

Mrs George said: “There’s always been dogs in our family, but she (Hollie) likes all kinds of animals.

“She even likes stick insects and things like that.

“She often goes round in the garden to see what she can find - which is gross.”

Hollie George (right) with her sisters Ellie (left) and Eleri (centre), and dogs Poppy (left) and Emmie (right)

The raffle is expected to be hosted via a Facebook Live broadcast. The tickets are being sold in strips of five and will cost £1.

Half the money raised will be donated directly to the RSPCA and the other half will be used to buy items on the Amazon wish list.

There will be a limit on the amount of tickets sold, with 1,000 ticket strips available.

A GoFundMe page has been set up so people can donate to the cause directly. You can find it at https://tinyurl.com/xpmr69vb