A CHILDREN'S play park in Capel Hendre has been targeted by vandals for the third time this year.
Llandybie community council will once again be forced to replace the safety surface on the ground of the park in Bancyddraenen.
A council spokesman said: "Surfacing at the park in Bancyddraenen has been damaged for the third time this year.
"Llandybie Community Council had replaced areas of safety surfacing twice already only for mindless acts of vandalism to once again see the surface torn up."
He added: "Despite the continual efforts to maintain the surface for the children's safety, there would seem to be a minority of people determined to cause damage."
The incident has been reported to the local police for investigation.