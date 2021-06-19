WALES is land of myth and legend.

Indeed, every hill, mountains and lake seems to have its own myth and folklore.

However the story of Llyn Cwm Llwch, a small Welsh lake that is situated in the Brecon Beacons, stands out for its association with the mythical fairy folk known Tylwyth Teg and an invisible island said to be located in the vicinity.

It was said these fairies had used Welsh Corgis much like horses and used them to draw little carts.

According to legend, On May Day every year a doorway would appear in a rock by the lakeside.

Any mortal brave enough could pass through it into a passage, which would take them into an enchanted garden situated on the island in the lake.

Although visitors to the island could clearly see the shores of the lake, the island and the garden were not visible from the lake’s shore.

It was said the island was filled with gorgeous flowers of the most beautiful colours and intoxicating scents while brightly-coloured butterflies and dragonflies, and songbirds sang as they flitted through the branches of the trees.

MORE NEWS:

Mortals were said to be entertained with songs, music and stories while told by their hosts that they should not take with them a single item from the island or garden when they returned to the shore.

Legend says one visitor had taken a flower with him as a memento and soon after returning to the land of mortals he had dropped down dead.

Never again would the door appear on May Day and the story of the Tylwyth Teg - and the land they were said to inhabit - became another part of Powys folklore.