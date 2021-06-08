THE University Hospital Llandough (UHL) have opened a new purpose built unit.

As part of a programme of work to enhance our Spinal and Neuro Specialised Rehab services, a brand new facility has been established at UHL.

Rehabilitation services are transferred from the Rookwood site to the new purpose built facility.

The new wards have state-of-the-art equipment which will further improve the outcomes of patients in their care.

University Hospital Llandough is the new home of the Neuro & Spinal Specialised Rehab Unit

Designed around patient experience and modern healthcare requirements, the beds are more spaced out and there are more cubicles on the wards.

The service will also benefit from out-of-hours medical support being co-located with Radiology services at the UHL site.

The new rehabilitation facilities at UHL include a hydrotherapy pool, gymnasium and consultation rooms.

The swimming pool is equipped with specialist equipment for accessibility

These facilities will give patients the best possible chance of recovery and enhance their rehabilitation progress.

New therapy garden spaces will also be established for patients in a collaboration between Cardiff & Vale Health Charity and Horatio’s Garden Charity. The gardens are expected to open in the autumn.

Services from the existing Rookwood site have been gradually moved to UHL in phases to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

The exterior of the new Neuro & Spinal Specialised Rehab Unit

During an evaluation of the service in the early stages of the programme, it was identified that the environment at Rookwood Hospital was no longer suitable and that the provision could not be adequately sustained at this location.

A small provision of therapies services will remain at Rookwood Hospital during the transitionary period, along with services like the Artificial Limb and Appliance Service (ALAC) where Rookwood remains their home.

In the new unit at UHL, the therapies gym spaces have been set up and outpatient services have opened.

The two new ward areas (West 8 and West 10) open on Tuesday, June 8, and all remaining functions such as administration and psychology will make the transition by Friday, June 11.

Len Richards, CEO of Cardiff and Vale UHB, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for our Spinal and Neuro Specialised Rehab services. I was fortunate enough to be shown around the new unit by staff recently and am so pleased to see it come to fruition.

"The purpose built facility is going to play an integral part in patient recovery and will allow our staff to make the biggest impact on patient outcomes.

"I would like to extend my thanks to everybody involved in this project - especially our staff who have been extremely adaptable, ensuring we can provide the best possible services for the people of Cardiff and the Vale.”