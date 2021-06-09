BUS users in Caerphilly relying on a vital hourly service have said they have faced problems since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach's 52 service runs from Abertillery to Trinant and then onwards to Blackwood on an hourly basis.

But users of the service have said social distancing rules have severely restricted the number of people who are allowed on each bus, meaning some who have tried to catch the bus have been unable to.

Trinant resident Jack Phelps told the Argus there was only space for 11 people on each bus, and attempts to speak to Stagecoach about the issue had been ignored.

“This have caused myself and others not being able to get on the bus due to Covid rules and capacity rules that means we have to wait yet another hour to get to places like work or doctors’ appointments," he said.

Mr Phelps said he had suggested a bigger bus could be provided for the service, or more buses, but Stagecoach had not replied.

“I just want a service we can rely on a service that works for everybody even in a pandemic," he said. "Stagecoach still do not seem to care.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach in South Wales said, “Our bus services are designed to match the changing levels of restriction and customer demand and are agreed with the local authorities. As far as possible within the resources we have available, we look to provide the capacity needed but this is limited by the size of vehicles in our fleet.

“Service 52 is operating up to every hour, which is the same frequency as before the Covid pandemic but as restrictions are easing and with more people travelling there will be certain times of the day when journeys are busier than others.

“Our drivers have been instructed that when the bus reaches its capacity, they must turn on the 'bus full' sign to indicate to any passengers waiting at bus stops that they are unable to stop until someone gets off the bus. Data on passenger volumes and demand is also fed back and used for future bus network planning as far as is possible.

“We encourage customers to use the Busy Bus feature in our app to plan their journeys. The app gives an indication of how busy the bus is likely to be. We urge customers to travel at less busy times of the day, but we appreciate this is not always possible.

“Detail on the current arrangements and limited capacity are publicised through our website and other communication channels. We will contact the resident directly to discuss his travel needs further."