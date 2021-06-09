A BLAENAU Gwent man has been jailed for attempting to smash a shop window with a hammer.
On Thursday, June 3, Richard Taylor, 55, damaged the window of a Bargain Booze shop in Commercial Street, Tredegar, with a hammer.
Appearing at Newport Magistrates Court, Taylor, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was jailed for eight weeks for each offence, to run concurrently.
The court heard Taylor had said he would not co-operate with a community order, and so it was felt only a custodial sentence was appropriate.
He was also ordered to pay compensation of £374.40, and forfeit the hammer.