A SUCCESSFUL Caerphilly borough gymnastics coach has been shortlisted for a national ‘coaching hero’ award.

Melissa Anderson of Valleys Gymnastics Academy is one of 75 coaches across the UK to make the shortlist for the UK Coaching Hero Awards – narrowed down from almost 500 nominations.

During lockdown, Ms Anderson ran a range of Zoom sessions while the gym facilities were closed and did everything she could to support the gymnasts with group and individual sessions with a sports psychologist.

She ensured that all gymnasts were recognised for their improvements and hard work with certificates and prizes – furthering her “progress not perfection” and “it’s my journey” ethos.

Ms Anderson said: “It means the absolute world to be nominated. The last year has been particularly tumultuous for everyone and I felt that it was important that I lead the club and our gymnasts through the pandemic – showing that although things were difficult, we were ‘in this together’ and that sports and connection is so important in difficult times.

“To be nominated is such an honour, and I hope it means that during the pandemic I was able to have a positive impact upon the children and young people I have been coaching.

“I believe in the power of sport to unite and to boost mental and physical wellbeing and the work we have done at Valley Gymnastic Academy has really supported this.

“Working with our members through the pandemic has also provided me with structure and positivity – so this has enabled me to continue helping and inspiring our gymnasts.”

Ms Anderson also spoke of the challenges of the lockdown – including coaching online and returning to the gym. She said: “Coaching online presents new challenges – as does returning our gymnasts to the gym incrementally. However, it has given me even more appreciation for the social benefits of sport – and the huge importance of social interaction and friendship for our children and young people. I have always recognised the ‘non-sport’ benefits of participation, such as confidence, resilience, health – but this year has really brought this to the fore for me.”

It’s not the first time Ms Anderson has been recognised for her work – her club won the British Gymnastics National Club Award and the British Gymnastics Award for Equality and Inclusion in 2019.

UK Coaching director of coaching, Emma Atkins, said: “Many congratulations to all our finalists and to the hundreds of other coaches who were nominated. Each of your stories were incredibly inspiring and showed how invaluable you are to your communities.

“The work of great coaches, changes lives. And that is what you’ve done over the past 12 difficult months. You have brought people together through sport and physical activity sessions, whether online or one-to-one, and provided connections and support.”

To vote for the UK Coaching Hero visit ukcoaching.org/coachingweek