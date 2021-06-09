EBBW Vale artist Nathan Wyburn has teamed up with cinema company Showcase Cinemas to celebrate their screening of the home nations’ games – with his latest food-related artwork.

Famed for his unusual art style of creating images with unconventional items, he has put together portraits of footballing heroes using popcorn.

He has created the pieces of Wales’ Gareth Bale, England captain Harry Kane and Scotland captain Andrew Robertson in a homage to the three nations’ forthcoming Euro 2021 matches.

Each of the England, Wales and Scotland games will be screened on Showcase Cinemas’ big screens for free.

Mr Wyburn said: “Showcase Cinemas commissioned me to create a series of portraits to celebrate the upcoming Euros – and the nation’s favourite cinema snack – popcorn – made the perfect material to create these portraits.

“We all love popcorn, and I’m sure these players are no different. Hopefully these pieces of artwork will show that we’re all behind them and we wish them luck.”

Showcase Cinemas UK general manager, Mark Barlow, said: “We have certainly been made to wait for this tournament, so we’re excited to finally be able to make the most of it!

“We are proud to be able to offer fans the opportunity to come and watch the games at our cinemas and support their home nation.

“We also wanted to show the players we support them in a fun way, and it was great to work alongside Nathan to do this. His work is simply mesmerising and it’s amazing to see how he has recreated these football icons with nothing but popcorn!”

The Euros are being hosted in cities across Europe but will have limited access for fans. To watch at your local Showcase Cinema – the nearest is Nantgarw in Cardiff - head to https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/events/euro-2021-live-on-the-big-screen and book your free place online.