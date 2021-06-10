A DRINK driver with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed.
Daniel Richard Rowberry, 32, of Griffiths Gardens, Ashvale, Tredegar, was caught on the town’s Whitworth Terrace on April 9 at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra.
The defendant gave a reading of 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is to 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Rowberry pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
These offences put him in breach of a community order for driving whilst disqualified which was imposed in January.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Rowberry has a “flagrant disregard for court orders and the offence was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending”.
He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 42 months.