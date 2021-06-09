PEOPLE who were in the area of a crash involving a car and a cyclist last month are being asked to contact the police.
Gwent Police would like anyone with any information relating to a collision between a green VW Golf and a cyclist on Queensway in Newport on Saturday, May 22 around 8.20pm to get in touch with them.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with leg injuries and the driver of the VW Golf was not injured.
MORE NEWS:
- Congestion building after crash near Pontypool
- Appeal for driver involved in Range Rover and cyclist crash in city
- In the dock: Look who's been in court from across Gwent
Police are particularly interested in speaking to the drivers of a red Ford Fiesta and a silver car – possibly a Mazda 3 – who both stopped at the scene but left before officers arrived.
Anyone with any information about the incident, is the driver of one of those two cars, or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages, using the reference 2100179136.