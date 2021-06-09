A THUG has been jailed for attacking a police constable with a weapon after being released from prison on licence.
Lee Marcus Davies, 35, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, admitted assaulting an emergency worker in the town on May 3.
The defendant was locked up for 12 weeks.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how “a weapon was used which resulted in an injury” and the offence was committed whilst Davies was subject to licence conditions.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.