THE Holiday Inn at the Coldra, Newport, has transformed its lobby after a £1 million investment.
Described by a spokeswoman as “the most important enhancement project since the hotel was opened more than 40 years ago”, the project has been planned for three and a half years.
How the lobby at Newport's Holiday Inn looked before the refurbishment
The refurbishment has merged the front desk, bar, restaurant and media lounge into one open area.
This layout was designed with business guests in mind, with designated area equipped with Apple iMacs, free Wi-Fi, and multiple power points.
For leisure travellers, the media lounge contains televisions and board games.
Starbucks is part of the lounge bar and is open to both residents and non-residents.
How the lobby at Newport's Holiday Inn now looks
The renovations began in September last year and were completed in December - but the hotel was unable to reopen fully to the public until last month.
How the lobby at Newport's Holiday Inn now looks
A spokeswoman said: “The refurbishment has been the best-kept secret from our guests.
“Our plan encompasses everything you would hope to see in a modern contemporary hotel, plus so much more.
“We can’t wait to welcome our clients back, old and new”.
To celebrate the refurbishment, the hotel has invited Newport's mayor and mayoress, Cllr David Williams and his wife Ruth, to Sunday lunch on June 13.
The 119-bedroom hotel has 12 meeting rooms, and complimentary car parking.
It is located just off junction 24 of the M4 motorway.