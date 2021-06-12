TWO Monmouthshire dads will be playing tennis for more than 16 hours to raise money for a new children’s mental health trial in the county’s schools.

Ben Llewelyn and Peter Wilson will be playing from dawn until dusk on the longest Saturday of the year – June 19.

They will start off at 4.51am at Monmouthshire Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club, and will play through – either against each other or against volunteers – until sunset at 9.33pm.

They are aiming to raise money for the Ted Senior Foundation, which was set up in memory of student from Raglan who took his own life in February 2018.

The foundation organised a trial project at Bristol University with peer counsellors providing mental health support and offering advice on who would be best to speak to further about any issues.

The funds Mr Llewelyn and Mr Wilson raise will be used to train and educate youngsters and teachers in Monmouthshire’s schools to spot signs of any emerging mental health issues amongst the children.

Mr Wilson, 44, said: “Ben is a friend of mine and we did many a Zoom call during this last lockdown.

“We spoke about doing something to raise awareness for children’s mental health.

Peter Wilson will be playing tennis all day to raise money for the Ted Senior Foundation. Picture: Michael Hall Photography

“We watched our kids struggling with loneliness during the winter, as they were quite literally locked down in the countryside unable to see any of their friends for months on end. It was especially tough for children in the countryside as they can’t really just walk down the street.

“We wanted to raise money and awareness for children’s mental health, so we started searching for mental health charities in the area.

“A tennis club buddy asked if we’d heard of the Ted Senior Foundation. We spoke with Diana [Ted’s mother].

“Diana really understands the need for kids to talk freely and easily to younger peers and teachers about these issues without them becoming taboo subjects.

“The way Diana spoke about it, we just clicked.”

Ben Llewelyn will be playing tennis all day to raise money for the Ted Senior Foundation. Picture: Michael Hall Photography

Mr Llewelyn, 47, said: “I can’t quite believe we’re doing this but it seemed a good idea over a lockdown zoom call back in the winter.

“We’ve tried to train as much as we can but nothing can prepare you for 16 hours of tennis.

“When the pain starts to kick in and there are hours still to go, we’ll know in the back of our minds that we’re doing the right thing.”

So far, the pair have raised almost £2,500.

To find out more, or to donate, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/dawntildusktennischallenge