HERE is a roundup of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
- Road Maintenance Services Limited of Mowpen Brow, High Legh, Knutsford is applying for a licence to use Unit 2 Capital Valley Ind Estate, Rhymney, Tredegar, NP22 5PT as an operating centre for 15 good vehicles and 4 trailers.
- Service Tom Ltd of 4 Maes Pedr, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, SA31 3BR is applying to keep 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Land off Traston Road, Newport, Gwent. NP19 4PW.
- Newport City Council is to extend the temporary footpath closure of Ynys y Fro Reservoirs up to and including 16 December 2021 or until the works which they propose to carry out are completed, whichever is earlier. No person is allowed to proceed along Restricted Byway 406/3/1 near Ynys y Fro Reservoirs, Newport while they complete ground investigation works associated with wider maintenance works to reservoirs. The alternative route is along Cwm Lane, Footpaths 406/36, 406/25, Parc Y Brain Road and 406/26.
- Claire Louise Kennedy, trading as J & J Kennedy Demolition Ltd of The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, NP4 9RL is applying for a licence to use The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon. NP9 4RL as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles.
- Natural Resources Wales is applying for licence to abstract water from the River Ebbw at Sandy Lane Pumping Station, Duffryn, Newport for the purpose of transferring it without intervening use to the Pont Y Cwcw Reen, for management of the Gwent Levels Internal Drainage District, between April and September inclusive each year.
- Natural Resources Wales is applying for licence for abstracting water from the Newport Dock Feeder at the Pont Y Cwcw offtake, Duffryn, Newport for the purpose of transferring it without intervening use to the Pont Y Cwcw Branch Reen, for management of the Gwent Levels Internal Drainage District, between April and September inclusive each year.
- Teblez Hadgy Ogba Burrows of 70 Commercial Road, Newport, NP20 2PF is applying to Newport City Council for a Grant of a Premises Licence for the sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday between 12noon and 11pm and to play recorded music Monday to Sunday between 12noon and 11pm.
- HPJV Solicitors, Newport, is looking for anyone who has a claim against or an interest in the Estate of Kathleen Winifred Griffiths, known as Kath Griffiths (deceased), formerly of 30 Penllyn Avenue, Newport, who died on January 7, 2021.