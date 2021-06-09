WITNESSES to a three-vehicle crash near Abergavenny have been asked to contact Gwent Police.
An appeal has been put out following the crash on Hereford Road at Llantilio Pertholey on Thursday, May 27 at about 11.15am.
A blue Ford Transit van, a red VW Passat and a white BMW were involved, and no injuries were reported.
"We’re appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting log reference 2100184573," said a police spokesperson.
"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."