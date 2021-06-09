LAST month's League Two play-off defeat to Morecambe can't have been a very fun day for Newport County manager Mike Flynn - so the last thing he needed was to be mistaken for an American conspiracy theorist.
And yet, the very same day the Exiles' promotion hopes were dashed, Mr Flynn was mistakenly pictured on national news site The Independent in an article reporting comments made by former adviser to ex-US president Donald Trump - also called Michael Flynn - at a conference backing internet conspiracy QAnon.
Picture: The Independent
The fact that Mr Flynn - the Newport one - was clearly wearing a County shirt in the image makes the mistake somewhat perplexing.
Although he has made no comments regarding the theory, the Exiles boss is not believed to be a supporter of QAnon, an internet-based conspiracy theory claiming a range of left-wing American figures including Hilary Clinton are secretly part of a cabal of devil-worshipping paedophile cannibals, who conspired against Mr Trump during his presidency.
The article has since been changed to show a picture of the correct Michael Flynn, with the message "This photograph accompanying this article was amended on 1 June 2021. It originally featured an incorrect image of another person".
The error was also featured in a recent issue of satirical publication Private Eye.