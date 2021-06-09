THE price list to use the facilities at the new athletics hub in Oakdale has been revealed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
The new hub, which is located on the school fields at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School, has a six-lane, 300-metre floodlit running track and an additional area for off-field events like high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin and discus.
The prices to use the hub will be as follows:
- Track Hire – £35 per hour
- Recreational rate – £3 per session
- Half Day Event – £90
- Full Day Event – £180
- Group booking of fewer than eight people – £3 each per session
- Group booking more than eight (private coaching sessions) – £35 per hour
These fees will come into effect on July 1 and will be subject to a yearly review.
The project, which was funded under the Welsh Government’s community hub grant, requires the athletics hub to be available for both educational and recreational use by schools and the wider community.
The new hub cost £755,000 and will be the county borough’s first athletics track.
The hub will benefit from two storage units for equipment and a grassy area for school activities including sports days.
Use of the facility outside school hours will be limited to a curfew of 9pm to minimise noise nuisance to nearby homes, with floodlighting switched off by 9.15pm
Visits to the hub will be operated via a booking system.
For more information or to book, contact Laura Thomas at willil17@caerphilly.gov.uk