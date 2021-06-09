FESTIVAL organisers are thanking health workers by offering free admission to Newport festival.

Party At The Park is offering free tickets to NHS for their festival next month as a thanks for working during the pandemic. The event, one of the first major events in Newport since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held at Tredegar Park on Saturday, July 17.

A spokesman said: "We chose to do this because we have all had a tough 14 months with Covid, but the NHS have just been the heroes of our country. They have sacrificed months with their own family and children to keep the country safe and doing all that they can to protect us all while working under extreme conditions and often doing two or three shifts in a row.

"We wanted to say thank you and give back to them in any way we could. A little breather from real life for a day at Party At The Park in the sun with loved ones and work colleagues is something we thought they'd appreciate."

The team offering a free general release ticket to all NHS staff. They will be added to their guest list. On the day NHS workers have to bring their NHS ID to show they have signed up with the box office and then they will let them into the grounds.

The confirmed line-up is:

Tony Hadley

Boyzlife

Aswad

S Club Party

Chico

Paul Chuckle

Big Macs Wholly Soul Band

With more to be announced.

Tickets are £36, £49.50 for VIP tickets, and £60.75 for Golden Circle tickets, plus booking fees.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult but admission is free.

Group tickets are also available on a four-for-three basis.

NHS staff can sign up here partyattheparknewport.co.uk/nhs/