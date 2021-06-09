Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore:

MY TOP election pledge to the people of Islwyn was that every adult in Islwyn would be offered the first dose of the covid vaccine by July 31, 2021.

The Welsh Labour Government will hit that target, early next week, six weeks ahead of schedule.

I was able to thank the new health minister, Eluned Morgan, in the Senedd chamber on behalf of the citizens of Islwyn for how the Welsh Labour Government has kept Wales safe.

It was a deep honour to be returned to the Senedd, in May, to represent Islwyn with an increased majority.

MORE NEWS:

In the fifth Senedd term I campaigned vigorously for Wales’ to retain and grow our proud heritage as a cultural nation which values music. So, I was delighted to see that our efforts have paid off and Welsh Labour has committed to establish a National Music Service and to make sure that a lack of money - is no barrier to young people leaning to play an instrument and fulfil their potential.

I look forward to seeing this commitment progress over the next five years.

Islwyn has made the silver screen with the wonderful film Dream Horse premiering in Blackwood and playing across the UK as cinemas open back up for business.

The tale of Jan and Brian Vokes and the syndicate who bred a champion winning horse on an allotment in Cefn Fforest has won rave reviews.

It is such a positive tale of community spirit and hwyl in Islwyn - with an A-list cast.

The Welsh Labour Government is transforming railways in Wales. On May 29, 2021, the last Class 143 trains ran their final services on the South Wales valleys network.

Transport for Wales has already introduced larger Class 769 trains which provide extra capacity and improved customer experience on the Ebbw Vale to Cardiff line, and I know that constituents are delighted with the announcement of the hourly service to Newport.

Now it is full steam ahead with Transport for Wales building brand new trains for the Wales and Borders network and the South Wales Metro, which will enter service next year. I know how important the improvements to rail services are for Islwyn residents.

The pandemic has caused so much suffering. We are still not through the crisis, but better days are ahead. Please do take up the offer of the vaccine when it is your turn. For you and for society.