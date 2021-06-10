A MAN searching for his long-lost sisters says he 'will never give up trying to find them'.

Stu Smith, along with his brother Robert Thompson, were separated from their sisters Hayley Foxhall and Emily Smith at a young age.

And, with the four siblings now at an age where they can start looking for each other, the brothers - who were raised by their grandparents - hope they can track their sisters down.

Mr Smith, who now lives in Port Talbot, said his sisters had been a big part of his life, and he hoped to be able to reconnect with them.

Stu Smith

"I will never give up on trying to find them," he said. "I just want that bond with them.

"They deserve to find their family and know us and know that we miss them and love them so much.

"I remember my grandparents taking me and my brother up to Ebbw Vale to the contact centre to see them. We used to send birthday cards and Christmas cards and presents up to them but that all stopped when we lost touch with them.

Robert Thompson

"We do not know why that happened. I want to thank my grandparents so much for what they have done for me and my brother."

Both the sisters are now aged 18, but may now go by different names.

Hayley Foxhall was born on August 13, 2002, and Emily Smith was born on March 19, 2003.

Hayley Foxhall

Although Mr Smith said he doesn't recall much of his younger life, he does remember his sisters as loving and caring.

Emily Smith

"We want Emily and Hayley to know that they were not the only ones who have been through a lot," he said.

"We just want them back now they are the missing piece to the puzzle."

If you have any information on Hayley and Emily, you can contact Stu Smith on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100030700577414