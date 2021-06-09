A SPECIAL Father’s Day service will be held at Langstone Vale Crematorium to help people celebrate the day and remember their loved ones.

It will be broadcast on their YouTube channel on Sunday, June 20, and local people are invited to contribute three words for inclusion in the cloud at the end of the ceremony.

The group held a special service for Christmas with 11,000 people tuning in and another was held for Mother’s Day.

Langstone Vale Crematorium site manager, Heather Hughes, said: “Having broadcast the special service for Mother’s Day earlier this year, it was only right that we did something for Father’s Day, too.

“Some restrictions still remain in place, so we felt that holding a national event would allow families to remember fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures wherever they may be in England, Scotland and Wales.

“People will be able to view the service on Sundaym June 20, at 11am. It will be broadcast from Vale Royal Crematorium in Cheshire and will include readings and music.

“We would really like local communities to get involved too and so we are inviting families to send us three words, which remind them of their fathers.

“We are going to compile all the submissions into a word cloud which will be revealed at the end of the Father’s Day broadcast.

“Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a poignant time for those who have lost loved ones.

“We are streaming this service, to bring some comfort to people and to enable them to feel that they are remembering their lost loved ones in a special way despite the lockdown restrictions.”

Langstone Vale Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group – the UK’s largest independent owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 35 facilities in England, Scotland and Wales including the new Sirhowy Valley Crematorium in Pontllanfraith.

You can view the service on Sunday, June 20 at 11am on www.langstonevalecrematorium.co.uk and on the Westerleigh Group’s YouTube channel afterwards.

Anyone who wants to contribute three words for inclusion in the cloud at the end of the broadcast should submit them to https://bit.ly/3iaaBbw by Wednesday, June 16.