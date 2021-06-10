LOVE LIVE music? Love 80s synth pop in particular? Then why not volunteer at Let’s Rock Wales retro festival this summer and enjoy the event for free?

By signing up to do a four-hour shift with festival charity partner Child Bereavement UK, ticket scanning and selling wristbands and raffle tickets on the day, you’ll not only be helping a great cause, you’ll also be able to enjoy an afternoon of synth pop free of charge.

Let’s Rock Wales takes place at Tredegar Park, Newport on Saturday, September 18, and will include performances from Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Kim Wilde, T’Pau, Chesney Hawkes, Betty Boo, and many more.

Child Bereavement UK helps children and young people (up to the age of 25), parents, and families, to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies. The charity also provides training to professionals, equipping them to provide the best possible care to bereaved families.

Lorna Murchie, community projects manager for Child Bereavement UK said: “In 2019 we raised over £135,000 at Let’s Rock festivals across the UK and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our wonderful volunteers.

"The atmosphere on the day is brilliant and our volunteers really do enjoy themselves.”

To volunteer visit childbereavementuk.org/lets-rock-the-80s-and-pennfest

Volunteers will be fully briefed at the start of their shift and will be supported by Child Bereavement UK staff throughout.

They will also have access to free water and snacks whilst volunteering and will be provided with any PPE required, in line with regulations.

To find out more about the charity and for support, visit childbereavementuk.org or call 0800 02 888 40.