IT APPEARS as if Boris Johnson isn’t the biggest football fan, or perhaps he just dislikes Wales – after he neglected to wish us well ahead of Euro 2020 kicking off this weekend.
The tournament – delayed from last summer – kicks off on Friday, with Wales playing Switzerland in Azerbaijan in their opening game on Saturday.
England and Scotland are also competing in the month-long tournament – but in the Commons on Wednesday lunchtime, the UK Prime Minister explicitly wished Scotland and England well, but failed to mention Wales. Responding to a question from SNP MP Ian Blackford, the Prime Minister said: “I wish all the very best to Scotland... and England ...and all the home nations who may be playing.”
The official account of Wales' national football teams were unimpressed, tweeting out a clip of the video and just the words: “And Cymru?!”.
The gaffe is perhaps not surprising, given the PM’s penchant for them over the years. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic government advisors warned people should stop shaking hands to slow the spread of coronavirus – while on the same day Mr Johnson boasted he’d been shaking hands with “everybody” at a hospital.
He was publicly rebuked, meanwhile, in August 2019 after he compared women wearing burqas and niqabs to letter boxes.
And Cymru?!#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/csKknveAAt— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 9, 2021