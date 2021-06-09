A WELSH diplomat based in Azerbaijan has spoken of his joy at meeting the Wales team ahead of their Euro 2020 matches against Switzerland and Turkey in Baku.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp was invited to visit the Wales team’s training camp in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku yesterday, and Neale Jones, the UK’s consular regional operations manager, accompanied him.

Mr Jones, who is from Merthyr Tydfil, met Wales manager Robert Page and had a socially distanced chat with some of the players, during a training session at the city’s Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “I’m working on match days so to meet the squad with the ambassador was the next best thing and an absolute privilege.

“The lads seemed to be in good spirits and we were telling them how we will be flying the Welsh flag above the UK Embassy on match-days in their honour. We’re in a tough group but I’m hoping we can do well. We surprised a few people at the last Euros.”

He added: “I’m heading up the Consular operation to provide assistance if it’s needed on match days so I won’t get to go to the Wales game, but my wife and daughter are going to the games on my behalf.

James Sharp meeting the Wales team

“They are from Uzbekistan but they are the Welsh Supporters branch from Samarkand. They were at Wales’ last game in Baku so have a 100 per cent win ratio.

“Chris Gunter is my favourite player and I met him in Moldova in 2016 when Wales played there. It’s not all about the superstars like Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsay and Chris is the first Welshman to win 100 caps.

“It’s such a shame that Welsh fans need to stay at home, but hopefully the team will progress, and we can make the semi-final at Wembley.”

Mr Jones was in Baku when Wales beat Azerbaijan to qualify for the Euros in November 2019. He proudly flies the flag for Wales at the UK Embassy in Baku.

Kieran O'Connor, Ambassaor James Sharp, Rob Page and Neale Jones

He said: “I’m the only Welsh person at the Embassy and I have put the biggest Welsh flag I have up in our operations room. I proudly wear my Welsh dragon pin badge to all my meetings.

“I am obviously sad that the Welsh fans cannot come out en masse. The people of Azerbaijan are warm and friendly, and during previous visits the Welsh fans have reciprocated. Gol Cymru, a Welsh supporters charity has raised funds to help disadvantaged children in Azerbaijan, which is hugely appreciated here”

Mr Sharp said: “It is great to see the Wales team here again, and we are looking forward to ‘back to Baku’ wins in their two games.”