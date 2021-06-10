PEOPLE have the chance to check out a number of pieces of artwork by an acclaimed Ebbw Vale artist with a new exhibition.

Nathan Wyburn, who was born in Ebbw Vale and rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, has opened an exhibition in Cardiff’s Morgan Arcade Quarter.

Nathan Wyburn among some of his art on exhibition in the Morgan Quarter Arcade, Cardiff. Picture: Christian Stones

The exhibition showcases a lot of his most recent work – and provides the opportunity to meet the man himself and watch him in action if you arrive at the right time.

Mr Wyburn will be at the exhibition most days until it ends at the end of July and he will be doing work live – one of those live pieces was a gaffer tape portrait of Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar - who plays 'The Gaffer' Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC drama - which has been shared online by cast members Vicky McClure and Martin Compston – with the latter describing it as “class”.

MORE NEWS:

Speaking on the opening of the exhibition, Mr Wyburn said: “I will be there most days unless I have to be elsewhere, and it is a chance for people to come and chat to me face to face about my work.

“It’s a really nice experience for me to get to meet people who have followed my work for a long time. My following has grown throughout the pandemic and a lot of people have known about me through my NHS association and the work via them.

“It’s really nice for people to come and see me. People can see me do work live like the Adrian Dunbar one and it’s really cool.

“I’m very grateful to the Morgan Quarter Arcade for letting me do this.”

A lot of the portraits on display are work that Mr Wyburn has done over the previous year, including the Prince Philip portrait done in 99 minutes on Facebook Live, Gerwyn Price on a dartboard, Louis Rees-Zammit done with a rugby ball and a whole host of other pieces.

Nathan Wyburn among some of his art on exhibition in the Morgan Quarter Arcade, Cardiff. Picture: Christian Stones

There is also a chance to pick up Mr Wyburn’s most recent two books signed by the man himself – PopTart which showcases his work over the past decade and 2020 Diary of An Artist: Nathan Wyburn which showcases his work throughout 2020. Proceeds from the latter goes to the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s charity.

You can see Mr Wyburn’s exhibition each day in Morgan Quarter Arcade, Cardiff up until the end of July.