THESE seven men have been convicted of breaching coronavirus rules and heavily fined.

Their cases were heard at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Arron Robert Paul Few, 30, of Severne Road, Birmingham, on November 22, 2020, at Trefil Road, Trefil, Tredegar, was found to have entered Wales in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

Jack Few, 26, of Steyning Road, Birmingham, on November 22, 2020 at Trefil Road, Trefil, Tredegar, was found to have entered Wales in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

Joe Few, 21, of Broom Hall Grove, Birmingham, on November 22, 2020 at Trefil Road, Trefil, Tredegar, was found to have entered Wales in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

John Ralf, 30, of Heathcliff Road, Birmingham, on November 22, 2020 at quarry access road north of Trefil, Tredegar, was found to be a person living outside Wales or enter/remain in Wales

Fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

Luke Mark Stevens, 27, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, on November 28, 2020 at Emlyn Road, Cwm, gathered in a private dwelling in Wales with any other person.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

Mitchell Lloyd Sellers, 30, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, on November 29, 2020 at East Avenue, Trecenydd, gathered in a private dwelling in Wales with any other person.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.

Shane Robert Keith Taylor, 21, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, on November 29, 2020 at East Avenue, Trecenydd, gathered in a private dwelling in Wales with any other person.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £85.