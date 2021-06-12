Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Sue Mullins, of Newport, shared this picture of Dave, a Shih tzu, who has been part of the family since February.
Kerry Jones, of Newport, sent in this picture of Luna, a two-year-old chihuahua.
Georgie Maddox, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Archie, a two-year-old cocker spaniel.
This is Willow, a German shepherd, who lives with Abbie Skinner in Newport.
Courtney Pugsley, of Cwmbran, has shared this picture of Poppy, a Sharpei cross Staffy.