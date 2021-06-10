MORRISONS has scooped three gold awards at the annual BBC Good Food Summer Food Awards - all for products customers can use to create the ultimate burger for BBQ season.

Morrisons The Best Shorthorn Burgers, Sticky Kansas Style BBQ Sauce & Marinade and The Best Burger Coleslaw took home the top prizes, beating off competition from the likes of M&S, Aldi and Sainsburys.

To complete the set, Morrisons Ultimate Sourdough Burger Buns also received a highly commended.

With the 25th National BBQ Week set to commence on Monday, July 5, there’s no better time for customers to get their hands on Morrisons award-winning range.

The Best Shorthorn Burgers come in packs of 2 for just £3 or customers can purchase 2 packs for £5.

At £2 for the coleslaw, £1.50 for the marinade and £1.25 for the burger buns, a family of four can build the ultimate burger at home this BBQ season for less than £2.50 per head*.

Commenting on The Best Shorthorn burgers, the judges said, “A unanimous winner, this thick, juicy burger made with British Shorthorn has smoky barbecue notes and cooks to a perfect medium when following pack instructions.”

Created by Morrisons chefs and food developers, the burgers are made with 100% British shorthorn beef, renowned for being extra-tender with a rich flavour. The juicy burgers have a peppery seasoning and are also gluten-free.

Morrisons has scooped three gold awards at the annual BBC Good Food Summer Food Awards. (Morrisons)

The Best Burger Coleslaw also impressed the judges for its unique twist on the classic.

Their comments included: “Loved this colourful, nicely acidic slaw, packed with white and red cabbage, carrot, red onion, gherkins and mature cheddar cheese (a fun addition) and coated in a tangy mustard dressing.”

The extra thick crunchy veg is combined with burger sauce rather than traditional mayo - perfect on your burger this BBQ season.

Jane Holmes, Morrisons Product Development Manager, said: “We’re really proud of our Shorthorn burger and are so pleased that it came out top with the BBC Good Food judges.

"Our foodmakers spend months developing the best products to put on shelves and with lockdown restrictions easing and the weather improving, now is the perfect time for customers to fire up the BBQ and make a burger with the full works.”

Non-meat eaters are also in luck as Morrisons V Taste Little Smokies were crowned the best vegan sausages by Olive Magazine in their annual summer taste test.

Soya-free, made with mushrooms, pinto beans and seasoned with smoky chipotle, they can be barbecued or fried and are a delicious alternative to the classic banger. At just £2.50 for a pack of 10 - that’s just 25p a sausage.

The judges said: “These little, chorizo-style sausages were a big hit – they’re savoury, smoky and spicy, with a firm, meaty texture.”

Morrisons The Best Shorthorn Burgers, Sticky Kansas Style BBQ Sauce and Ultimate Sourdough Burger Buns and The Best Ultimate Burger Coleslaw are all available in store and online now.