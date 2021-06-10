A PAEDOPHILE was remanded in custody after he admitted intending to meet a 12-year-old boy following sexual grooming.
MACAULEY Webb, 24, of Gaer Vale, Newport, also pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.
The city’s crown court heard how the offences took place last month.
Webb’s sentence was adjourned for the preparation of a report.
The defendant, who appeared via video link from Bridgend’s Parc Prison, was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.
Judge Geraint Walters warned Webb: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.”
His sentence is due to take place on July 1.
