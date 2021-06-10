THERE have been a further 113 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Wales today, including 12 in Gwent.

And there has been one new death confirmed in Gwent - the first in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for two weeks, and the only one in Wales today.

Rolling weekly case rates continue to rise in most parts of Wales, and the Wales-wide rate - to June 5, the latest available - is 12.4 per 100,000 people, the highest in more than six weeks. The rate in Gwent to the same date, is 9.3 cases per 100,000.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,524, including 41,893 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,195,485 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,314,368 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

Caerphilly (3.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales, for the week to June 5. Blaenau Gwent (8.6) has the ninth lowest rate in Wales, and Monmouthshire (9.5) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (13.6 per 100.000) has, the eighth highest rate in Wales, to June 5, and Torfaen (12.8) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 5 is 29 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 5 is 1.3 per cent. Torfaen (1.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Swansea - 22

Conwy - 10

Denbighshire - nine

Pembrokeshire - nine

Cardiff - seven

Newport - six

Gwynedd - six

Flintshire - four

Caerphilly - three

Anglesey - three

Wrexham - three

Bridgend - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Monmouthshire - one

Torfaen - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Powys - one

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 10

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.