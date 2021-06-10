ALMOST half of Welsh football fans will cheer on England during the Euros - and two-thirds will support the Scots, according to a shock survey.
A poll found 47 per cent of Welsh supporters will lend their backing to Gareth Southgate's side at the same tournament.
The survey, commissioned by bookmakers Betfair, said 68 per cent of Welsh fans would cheer on Scotland.
But dai-hard fans were stunned at the findings - by reckoning very few Welsh would also cheer on England.
Fan Martyn Thomas, 34, of Cardiff, said: "I support two teams: Wales and whoever are playing England.
"They are definitely more likeable under Gareth Southgate but I would be amazed if 47 per cent would support them,
"As a Welshman one of life's pleasures is seeing England get built up every few years only to see them go out on penalties."
The same survey found England fans were more likely to lend their support to neighbouring home nations - with 57 per cent cheering on Wales and 51 per cent supporting Scotland.
According to the Betfair poll of 2,000 fans just three per cent of Red Wall supporters believe Rob Page's men can win the tournament while 11 per cent think they equal 2016's success by reaching the semi finals.
The bookies currently have Wales at 175/1 to win the tournament.
