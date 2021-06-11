A WOMAN who attacked a special constable and a police community support officer (PCSO) has avoided jail.
Sarah Danielle Murphy, 38, of Dock Street, Newport, admitted two counts of assault of an emergency worker and causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
The offences were committed in the city on December 5, 2020.
The victims were special constable Louisa Colucci and PCSO Thomas Bingham-Vick.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Murphy also pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud at Baneswell Stores on April 30.
That related to a using a stolen bank card to buy alcohol and scratch cards.
Murphy was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
She was made the subject of a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must pay £509.99 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge.